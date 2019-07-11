Kzoo man arrested for pair of armed robberies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — SWAT team members helped arrest a Kalamazoo man suspected in two armed robberies within one city block.

The 18-year-old man was taken into custody around 6:30 a.m. Thursday while members of the Kalamazoo Metro SWAT team and detectives searched the home he was inside, located on Millard Court off E. Crosstown Parkway.

KDPS suspect the man is responsible for a pair of armed robberies between July 2 and July 5 on E. Vine Street, between Mills and Sheldon streets.

He remains in the Kalamazoo County Jail on several charges, including armed robbery and felony firearm.

Authorities are withholding the man’s name until he’s formally charged in the case.

Anyone with information regarding the crimes is encouraged to contact KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.