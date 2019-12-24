Kzoo man arrested for criminal sexual conduct acts

BANGOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man was arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges after a 10-month investigation, police say.

The Bangor Police Department says the 32-year-old man allegedly committed several acts of criminal sexual conduct between 2012 and 2018.

Two children, ages 3 and 13, were discovered as victims, police say.

They say a five-count felony warrant was issued to the suspect and a $1 million bond was set.

The Mattawan Police Department assisted with the arrest.

The suspect is being held at the Van Buren County Jail as of Monday night.

Police say the suspect’s name is being withheld pending arraignment.