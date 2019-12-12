Kzoo K-9 tracks down suspect in shots fired incident

An undated photo K-9 AXL. (Courtesy of the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers say they are looking for a suspect connected to an overnight incident of shots fired.

Officers were called to reports of shots fired just before 4 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Pierce Avenue, near Parker Avenue.

A suspect vehicle was located, but it drove away from the scene. Officers then deployed spikes to stop the vehicle. The two suspects then ran off, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

K-9 AXL tracked down one of the suspects, who was arrested with carrying a concealed weapon, possession of meth, and resisting and obstruction, police say.

Officers say the second suspect was not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.