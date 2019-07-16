Kzoo homicide victim was commission hopeful

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The victim in a Kalamazoo homicide has been identified as 33-year-old Shequita Lewis, according to family members.

Lewis ran for Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners last fall for the seat in District 4 against Michael Seals. She narrowly lost that election after absentee ballots were counted.

Around 12:26 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a reported shooting at a home in the 1300 block of North Church Street near East Paterson Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

Officers found Lewis inside a kitchen with a gunshot wound to her chest. Life Ambulance took her to Bronson Methodist Hospital, where she was declared dead around 1:05 p.m.

Investigators say a 36-year-old Kalamazoo man remained at the home after the crime. They found him on the front porch, where he admitted to shooting the woman.

The suspect in the shooting is the father of two of Lewis’ children, the family said.

KDPS says the suspect is in the Kalamazoo County Jail on a charge of open murder

The prosecutor says officials are expected to review the case Wednesday morning and the suspect will be arraigned after.