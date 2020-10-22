Kzoo family publishes books that highlight children of color

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A family from Kalamazoo is working to promote diversity and inclusion by taking on the task themselves: the goal is to normalize seeing people of color in children’s books.

“If you have a passion about something, if you have the ability to do something, there’s no reason to prevent you or restrict you from chasing your dream at any age,” said David Baker.

It’s a topic coming to the forefront this year: representation.

“We’re not only impacting our children by having this business, but that we’re also impacting other children and other families that may look like us or may not look like us,” said Teresa Baker.

The Bakers founded the publishing company Brown Boy Brown Girl, LLC. Teresa Baker wrote the book “Josie‘s Bedazzled Shoes,”along with producing other education materials that feature children of color.

They say they believe a lot of the division within our country stems from people not knowing each other well enough.

“People of color are not a threat, so when they are no longer cute, they become 20 or 30-years-old, we don’t want society looking at our kids or children of color as a threat,” said Teresa Baker.

The Bakers are working to change that narrative.

“Our children are gifted. They’re young and they’re talented and I want that message to be out there as well for children of color to know,” said Teresa Baker.



The Bakers also say they don’t want people to think the books are only for children of color. Rather, they’re for everyone.

More information about Brown Boy Brown Girl, LLC can be found at brownboybrowngirl.com.