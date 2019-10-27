1 critically injured in Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety say a pedestrian was badly injured after being hit by a car in Kalamazoo early Sunday.

Police say they were called to the scene near South Rose Street and Academy Street near Bronson Park around 1:45 a.m.

Investigators say the driver, a 31-year-old Kalamazoo resident, remained at the scene after hitting the 32-year-old man of Kalamazoo.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office. They believe the use of alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The man was critical condition Sunday morning.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911. You may also call the Criminal Investigation Division at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.