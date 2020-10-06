Kzoo County Sheriff’s Office requesting body cameras

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is requesting funding for body cameras.

The office is listed on the agenda to make a presentation at Tuesday’s virtual county commission meeting.

The sheriff’s office withdrew a request earlier this year because of a lack of identifiable funding.

The proposal is requesting 60 body cameras and replacing patrol car cameras that were originally purchased in 2008. New Tasers are also being requested.

Sheriff officials say the patrol car cameras are obsolete and do not have the ability to work with the body cameras.

The system will automatically activate the cameras when a Taser or firearm is drawn. They will also turn on when a gunshot is detected.

The total cost is $825,000 spread out over five years.

Officials are applying for a $65,000 grant. They are planning to reduce some operational expenses and eliminate a position to help cover the cost.

The office began testing systems in 2016 and determined the Axon system will best meet its need.

It provides the ability to store the footage on the cloud through automatic uploads. The cameras are obtained through a leasing program and would be updated regularly to the latest technology.