Kzoo County approves Election Day off for employees

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County employees will now have Election Day off after a unanimous decision by the county commission Tuesday evening.

The Board Commissioners voted to give employees Election Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, New Year’s Eve and Veterans Day off.

Board Chair Julie Rogers said the idea had been discussed in the past but didn’t have enough support until recently. She says the move shows that the county values the democratic process.

“We are a governmental entity and the 11 commissioners are elected by the people. I think it sends a strong message that voting is very important and that we really encourage our employees to take advantage of that time,” Rogers said.

Most departments will be closed on Election Day, except for the clerk’s office. Those employees will still report to work to oversee voting and tabulate results.

The change won’t happen until 2020 because the county needs time to implement the new policy.