Kzoo Co. parks to reopen Wednesday with some restrictions

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
Cold Brook Park Climax 06112019_1560265659957.jpg.jpg

A file photo of Cold Brook County Park in Climax.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — County parks in Kalamazoo County will reopen to the public on Wednesday with some restrictions.

Kalamazoo County Parks will be open for visitors to hike, run, bicycle, boating and fishing while maintaining social distancing measures. Walking trails, boat ramps, shoreline, fishing and bike trails will be open.

The following parks will be open starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday:

  • Cold Brook County Park
  • Markin Glen County Park
  • Prairie View County Park
  • River Oaks County Park
  • Scotts Mill County Park
  • Kalamazoo River Valley Trail

Due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, the following park amenities will remain closed:

  • Playgrounds
  • Campgrounds
  • Dog parks
  • Disc golf course
  • Radio-controlled flying field
  • Picnic shelters and picnic tables

 Park offices and restrooms will also remain closed.

