Kzoo Co. parks to reopen Wednesday with some restrictions

A file photo of Cold Brook County Park in Climax.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — County parks in Kalamazoo County will reopen to the public on Wednesday with some restrictions.

Kalamazoo County Parks will be open for visitors to hike, run, bicycle, boating and fishing while maintaining social distancing measures. Walking trails, boat ramps, shoreline, fishing and bike trails will be open.

The following parks will be open starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday:

Cold Brook County Park

Markin Glen County Park

Prairie View County Park

River Oaks County Park

Scotts Mill County Park

Kalamazoo River Valley Trail

Due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, the following park amenities will remain closed:

Playgrounds

Campgrounds

Dog parks

Disc golf course

Radio-controlled flying field

Picnic shelters and picnic tables

Park offices and restrooms will also remain closed.