Kzoo Co. parks to reopen Wednesday with some restrictions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — County parks in Kalamazoo County will reopen to the public on Wednesday with some restrictions.
Kalamazoo County Parks will be open for visitors to hike, run, bicycle, boating and fishing while maintaining social distancing measures. Walking trails, boat ramps, shoreline, fishing and bike trails will be open.
The following parks will be open starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- Cold Brook County Park
- Markin Glen County Park
- Prairie View County Park
- River Oaks County Park
- Scotts Mill County Park
- Kalamazoo River Valley Trail
Due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, the following park amenities will remain closed:
- Playgrounds
- Campgrounds
- Dog parks
- Disc golf course
- Radio-controlled flying field
- Picnic shelters and picnic tables
Park offices and restrooms will also remain closed.