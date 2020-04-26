Kzoo Co. hiring nurses to assist in COVID-19 response

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County is looking for nurses to assist with responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Officials say these temporary positions will work with the Health and Community Services Department. The nurses will work in a 24-hour temporary isolation facility that is dedicated to homeless people with COVID-19.

The county says the nurses will provide direct care, disease surveillance and education to people who are homeless in the county.

They will also work to prevent transmission of the virus while the patients are under quarantine in the isolation facility, according to the county.

Officials note nurses may be exposed to bodily fluids and communicable diseases. All necessary personal protective equipment will be provided during each shift, the county said.

Those interested are asked to apply immediately online.