Kzoo Co. health dept. outfitted with freezer for COVID-19 vaccines

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department is preparing to store COVID-19 vaccines with a new ultra-low temperature freezer.

The county is one of 12 health departments that will work with the state as a regional distribution hub.

Health Officer Jim Rutherford said the special freezer arrived nearly two weeks ago and has already been calibrated for use.

An ultra-low temperature freezer at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department that will store doses of COVID-19 vaccines. (Dec. 4, 2020)

“One of those units can hold approximately 85,000 doses,” he said.

The federal Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve the vaccine developed by Pfizer and German company BioNTech as soon as the middle of this month, creating hope that the pandemic will soon come to an end. The vaccine requires two doses three weeks apart and needs to be stored around negative 94 degrees Fahrenheit.

Rutherford says while the freezer will play an important role for the nine counties in the state health department’s Region 5 — which covers Southwest Michigan — it will not be the only one.

“There’s a strong likelihood that the shipments will come directly to those (hospital) entities, so the health systems will receive their own shipments,” Rutherford said.

The department has not received shipments of the vaccine and does not know when it will.

“Also, the consideration is for transportation there after, so we have to use dry ice and specific containers to be able to accomplish that. So there’s a lot of planning going on logistically,” Rutherford said.

The health department has another similar freezer in its laboratory but Rutherford said all the storage will not be needed right away.

“It’s going to trickle in pretty slowly in the beginning,” he said.

Supplies are expected to be limited, with the vaccine initially going to health care workers and long-term care facilities.

“The other partner within the whole initiative are our pharmacies, so we know that CVS and Walgreens are going to be big partners moving forward in terms of being able to vaccinate particular populations,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford anticipates vaccinations to rapidly increase in the spring and into the summer.

Kalamazoo County is also preparing to store vaccines from other manufacturers with different temperature requirements.

“The Moderna product needs a different type of refrigeration unit so we’re in the process of acquiring units,” Rutherford said.

Rutherford said getting vaccinated will be the most important part of ending the pandemic for good.

“When we talk about herd immunity, mass vaccination is really a pretty significant tool to get us towards that 70 to 75 percent of the population having immunity,” he said.