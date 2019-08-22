Kzoo Co. field transformed into Luke Bryan tribute

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County farm is celebrating country singer Luke Bryan’s upcoming visit with a tribute cut from corn.

Gull Meadow Farms in Richland Township revealed its corn maze on Facebook this week, which depicts Bryan playing his guitar.

2019 Corn Maze 2019 Corn maze REVEAL! We are very excited that Luke Bryan would choose to come to support the Richland Community by bringing the Farm Tour to our small town. A special Thank You to Stafford Farms for bringing hosting him at their farm just down the road from us! In honor of Luke's visit, we have decided to design this years Corn Maze to celebrate the Farm Tour happening on September 27th. Stay tuned for some exciting giveaways. We will also be revealing two new additions to the corn maze for you to enjoy this year!#FarmTour2019 #gullmeadowfarms #LukeBryan #richlandmi #familyfarm #cornmaze Posted by Gull Meadow Farms on Tuesday, August 20, 2019

“We are very excited that Luke Bryan would choose to come to support the Richland Community by bringing the Farm Tour to our small town,” the post states.

An employee of Gull Meadow Farms tells News 8 a son of the farm’s owner and another man used a blown up photo, bamboo sticks and spray paint to mark the pattern for the maze when the corn was just a couple inches tall. It took them two days to cut down the marked corn using a rototiller, and they worked throughout the season to keep the paths clean.

Bryan announced plans to perform at nearby Stafford Farms in May. The Sept. 27 concert is sold out, according to the tour website.

This is Bryan’s 11th Farm Tour, in which the country singer’s entourage sets up full-production concerts in the harvesting fields of small towns.

Gull Meadow Farms says its Bryan-themed corm maze opens to the public on Sept. 7. The farm plans to reveal two additions to the corn maze in the coming days.