Kzoo Co. districts reschedule events due to EEE concerns

FILE – This 2006 file photo provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito in the process of acquiring a blood meal from a human host. The The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2016, announced new guidance for doctors whose pregnant patients may […]

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — All nine superintendents in Kalamazoo County announced Thursday they have agreed to reschedule outdoor activities to reduce the risk of exposure of Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The districts are following a state recommendation after three people in southwest Michigan died of EEE, a rare mosquito-borne illness. Mosquitoes may be more active at dusk.

The nine districts, which are part of the Kalamazoo Regional Education Service Agency, include:

Climax-Scotts Community Schools

Comstock Public Schools

Galesburg-Augusta Community Schools

Gull Lake Community Schools

Kalamazoo Public Schools

Parchment Schools

Portage Public Schools

Schoolcraft Community Schools

Vicksburg Community Schools

Each district will announce the specific time and date changes once the arrangements have been made, according to a press release sent on behalf of all nine superintendents.

Schoolcraft Community Schools says it it will continue outdoor activities during the school day but ensure all practices end by 7 p.m. The district said parents can also apply insect repellent to elementary school students who have recess before the start of classes.

Time adjustments will continue until county health officials say the risk of mosquito bites has been greatly reduced or eliminated.

“Although sports and outdoor activities are an important part of a child’s education, nothing is more important than their health and safety,” the superintendents said in a statement.

Several Friday football games and other sporting events in southwestern Michigan schools had already been rescheduled.