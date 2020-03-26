Kzoo Co. creates hotline for stay-at-home order complaints

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office created new contact information for complaints pertaining to Michigan’s stay-at-home-order.

The order temporarily suspends unnecessary in-person operations. It also orders residents who are not critical infrastructure workers, taking part in certain outdoor activities or doing necessary tasks for health and safety reasons to stay in their homes.

Those who wish to file a complain can call 269.385.6101. The phone lines will be open from 8 a.m. too 8 p.m. If the lines are busy, the sheriff’s office says you can leave a voicemail and your phone call will be returned.

You can also file a complain by email at staysafe@kalcounty.com.

The sheriff’s office said to continue calling 269.488.8911 for general non-emergencies that don’t pertain to COVID-19 or the stay-at-home order and to call 911 for emergencies.

