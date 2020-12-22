Kzoo city manager apologizes in not disclosing former chief firing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo City Manager Jim Ritsema apologized during a commission meeting Monday night for not disclosing the reason former Chief Karianne Thomas’ employment ended.

City officials told News 8 last week that Thomas’ contract was terminated without cause and she would receive a year of her final annual salary of $150,000 as severance pay.

It was announced Sept. 16 that Thomas would “step down” at the end of the month, noting she was “eligible for full retirement” after 27 years with KDPS. The release, however, did not state outright that she was resigning. It also included a statement from Thomas in which she congratulated her successor, Chief Vernon Coakley.

Related Content Former Kalamazoo police chief was ousted

Monday night, Ritsema read a statement to commissioners saying he felt it was in the best interest of the city and for her that her contract be terminated.

Ritsema said he feels Thomas’s ability to lead had been compromised after several racial inequity protests this summer. The city recently hired an outside firm to conduct an independent review of KDPS’ response and its policies.

“When my team and I developed a message regarding Chief Thomas’ departure, our and my goal was to not harm Chief Thomas’ reputation. Her departure was not a punishment,” Ritsema said. I also wanted to ensure a smooth transition to the new chief Vernon Coakley. While factually correct, the press release and my discussions with commissioners did not mention the termination of the employment agreement. I take full responsibility for this and offer my apology.”

“There was no intent to deceive or withhold information. This was difficult and complicated personnel issue that I had to handle. The commission had no part in this decision. While including this information would not have changed the result, it is clear to me my failure to include this information has created a difficult situation for the commission. I want to apologize to the community. This situation has created confusion and questions regarding Chief Thomas’ departure,” Ritsema continued.

Commissioners voted to accept Ritsema’s apology and made it clear that they expect him to communicate better in the future. Vice Mayor Griffin and Commissioner Erin Knott both voted no on the motion.