Kzoo bank robbery suspect at large

An image from video footage of a woman accused of robbing a Fifth Third Bank in Kalamazoo Friday, August 16, 2019.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is looking for a woman accused of robbing a bank Friday afternoon.

Witnesses told police that a black woman in her 40s entered the Fifth Third Bank on Portage Street in Milwood wearing a black ski mask and gloves. She then demanded money and fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

There were no reports of a weapon seen or used and no one was injured during the incident.

Officers deployed a K-9 track but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect.

The Kalamazoo Public Safety Patrol, Criminal Investigations Division and Forensics Lab are working to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KDPS at 269-337-8139 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.