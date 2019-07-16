Kzoo backs licenses for undocumented immigrants

Members of Movimiento Cosecha gather at the July 1, 2019, Kalamazoo City Commission to urge the city to pressure the state to allow driver’s licenses for immigrants in the country illegally.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Kalamazoo is standing behind a proposed policy that would allow immigrants living in the country illegally to apply for a Michigan driver’s license.

The City Commission on Monday adopted a resolution supporting the policy change at the state level.

Earlier this month, people took the podium at a commission meeting to urge leaders to get behind the idea, saying support from cities can put pressure on the state.

If leaders in Lansing enact the plan, Michigan would become the 13th state to allow undocumented immigrants to legally obtain a driver’s license.