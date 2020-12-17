Kzoo-area restaurants must pay $225K in back wages

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The owners of three Kalamazoo restaurants are paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in back wages to dozens of employees after striking a deal with federal authorities.

The U.S. Department of Labor sued Los Amigos in Kalamazoo, Los Amigos Grill in Portage and Riviera Maya in Portage, and owners Francisco Hernandez, Felipe Ortiz, Rosa Bravo, Marcos Martias and Juan Carlos Ortiz in 2018, saying they hadn’t paid workers the wages they were owed.

Federal investigators say they found minimum wage, overtime and record-keeping violations, saying the restaurants paid workers a set amount per week regardless of how many hours they actually put in, didn’t record tips and deliberately left overtime out of hours and wages records.

As a result, the restaurants will have to pay $225,000 to 82 workers. The Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division will distribute the money. If you believed you are owed, you should contact the WHD office in Grand Rapids at 616.456.2004.