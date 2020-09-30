Kzoo activists: Trump must condemn white supremacy

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The president’s response to a question at the debate Tuesday night asking if he will condemn white supremacist groups is drawing criticism from protesters in Kalamazoo.

In August, a Proud Boys rally in downtown Kalamazoo erupted in violence.

Corianna McDowell, the founder of My 1 Voice Kalamazoo, says the country needs to unite against groups like the Proud Boys.

“It’s like he is OK with them being around and accepting them, versus knowing that they are sparking fires,” McDowell said.

McDowell says she sees Trump’s comment to “stand back and stand by” as a threat.

“In any job if you’re on call, you’re on standby, so if we need you, you’re going to come and that is kind of exactly what he said,” McDowell said.

Kalamazoo Activist Quinton Bryant says the comments were frightening.

“It’s not hard to say that a white supremacist group has no place in America, especially in 2020 that anything they stand for we denounce those type of racist ideas and behaviors we don’t accept that,” Bryant said.

He says the remarks have emboldened the Proud Boys online.

“The words of the Proud Boys that are going across social media right now. They’re taking it as a go ahead (saying things like), we heard you loud and clear Mr. President, we’re standing by, we’re waiting on your orders,” Bryant said.

Bryant says he is calling on elected leaders to speak up against white supremacy and all hate groups.

“Our city officials need to come out soon and denounce what he said, denounce the Proud Boys and any kind of Nazi hate group, white supremacist group and say not in Kalamazoo,” Bryant said.

Kalamazoo City Manager Jim Ritsema released the following statement on Wednesday following the presidential debate: