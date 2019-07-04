KVET: Heroin, meth found in Portage house

Photos of drugs seized during a bust on Eagle Court in Portage on July 3, 2019. (Courtesy the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo-area drug task force in says it busted a heroin distributor in Portage Wednesday.

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team says it raided a property on Eagle Court in the area of W. Milham Avenue and Oakland Drive because it believed a man was selling heroin in Portage and Kalamazoo.

KVET says it found a large amount of heroin — some of which was already packaged for sale — crystal meth, packaging materials and thousands of dollars believed to be drug profits.

The suspect, a 45-year-old Portage man whose name wasn’t released Wednesday, is expected to face charges for possession with intent to deliver heroin and meth and maintaining a drug house.

KVET said the Kalamazoo area has seen a recent spike in heroin overdoses.

Anyone with tips about illegal drugs or weapons can call KVET at 269.337.8880 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.