KVET: Heroin, meth found in Portage house

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

Posted: / Updated:
Portage drug bust

Photos of drugs seized during a bust on Eagle Court in Portage on July 3, 2019. (Courtesy the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo-area drug task force in says it busted a heroin distributor in Portage Wednesday.

The Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team says it raided a property on Eagle Court in the area of W. Milham Avenue and Oakland Drive because it believed a man was selling heroin in Portage and Kalamazoo.

KVET says it found a large amount of heroin — some of which was already packaged for sale — crystal meth, packaging materials and thousands of dollars believed to be drug profits.

The suspect, a 45-year-old Portage man whose name wasn’t released Wednesday, is expected to face charges for possession with intent to deliver heroin and meth and maintaining a drug house.

KVET said the Kalamazoo area has seen a recent spike in heroin overdoses.

Anyone with tips about illegal drugs or weapons can call KVET at 269.337.8880 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

24 Hour News 8 Links