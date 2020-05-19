KPS tentatively plans for August in-person ceremonies

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Public Schools says it’s tentatively planning to hold in-person graduation ceremonies in August.

On Thursday, the district announced it would host virtual ceremonies because it’s unclear when large gatherings can be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.

However, district officials say there have been numerous requests since that announcement to plan in-person celebrations.

Officials tentatively plan for Phoenix High School’s ceremony to be held on Aug. 4, Loy Norrix High School’s celebration is scheduled for Aug. 5 and Kalamazoo Central High School is slated for Aug. 6.

The district notes these plans will be dependent on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s orders and safety guidelines. Additional details were to be announced later.