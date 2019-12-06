Kids with disabilities play ball to fund accessible field

SCHOOLCRAFT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Southwest Michigan Miracle League is hosting a baseball game for children with disabilities Friday evening.

“The Night of Miracles” begins at 6:30 p.m. at The Dome Sports Center off US-131 north of Schoolcraft.

A team of kids from the Southwest Michigan Miracle League will play a team from the West Michigan Miracle League, which is based in Rockford. Each child will be paired with a buddy from the Western Michigan University baseball team to help them.

Proceeds will go to the Southwest Michigan Miracle League’s effort to to build a custom accessible baseball field near The Dome Sports Center.

“We hope this event will inspire more support so that we can bring the dream of the Miracle League to life in southwest Michigan,” SMML President Jud Hoff said in a statement.

The group has already raised about a third of its $1.1 million goal, thanks in parts to grants from the Irving S. Gilmore Foundation of greater Kalamazoo and the Marvin and Rosalie Okun Foundation in Kalamazoo.

