Kids can enter contest to conduct Battle Creek Symphony

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Parents can enter their kids in a contest for a chance to conduct the Battle Creek Symphony.

To enter the “Kids’ Conducting Contest,” a video of your child conducting Stars and Stripes Forever must be submitted to operations@yourmusiccenter.org with your child’s first name and age by 11:59 p.m. Sunday

The winner will receive their very own conductor’s baton and the opportunity to lead the Battle Creek Symphony in “Sleigh Ride” during the December concert, “A Dickens Christmas!”

Kids must be 12 years old or under to apply and be available Nov. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Leaders say health and safety measures will be taken.

More information on applying can be found online.