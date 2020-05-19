KHS: 10 dogs removed from home; dogfighting suspected

A photo of an investigation into suspected dogfighting at a home on E Frank Street in Kalamazoo. (Courtesy of Kalamazoo Humane Society)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say 10 pit bull-type dogs were removed from a Kalamazoo home due to suspected dogfighting.

A Kalamazoo County Animal Services and Enforcement officer saw evidence of dogfighting during a visit to a home on E Frank Street, near Porter Street.

The officer was following up on a lead about barking dogs at the home, according to the Kalamazoo Humane Society.

During a search warrant Monday, authorities say dogs, roosters and hens were found in deplorable conditions in the backyard. There were also more dogs inside the home, the humane society said.

We assisted KCASE during a dogfighting investigation in Kalamazoo yesterday. Read more —> https://t.co/5wAQLQPc3L pic.twitter.com/GlfSm2enZ4 — Kalamazoo Humane Society (@KazooHumaneSoc) May 19, 2020

The humane society notes that only three dogs are allowed per household in the city. Authorities say they also removed other physical evidence and dogfighting equipment.

No arrests were made at the scene, but criminal charges are expected to be filed in this case.

The humane society says it’s unclear if the birds are involved in the suspected animal fighting.

KHS has a list of ways to help stop dogfighting on its website.