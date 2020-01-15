KFC near Battle Creek catches fire

by: WOODTV.com staff

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire happened at a KFC near Battle Creek Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. in Pennfield Township on Capital Avenue near East Roosevelt Avenue.

Heavy smoke can be seen from outside of the restaurant Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say everyone was evacuated from the building. No injuries have been reported at this time.

The Battle Creek Fire Department, Emmett Township police and Pennfield Township police responded to the fire.

