Kellogg Community College intends to reopen in June

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Kellogg Community College says it intends to reopen its campuses to students and the public on June 29.

The college made the announcement Tuesday and says employees will return to work June 15.

KCC’s campus has been closed since March 18 because of the COVID-10 pandemic.

Students are encouraged to prepare for fall registration, which opens June 15. Admissions applications can be filled out online anytime.

The college says it will continue to offer online courses.

Questions regarding financial aid, online tutoring, testing and more can be submitted on Kellogg Community College’s website.

KCC’s reopening plan can be found online.