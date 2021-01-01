KDPS: Woman hit by car; seriously injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was taken to the hospital Friday morning after police say she was hit by a car.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says the woman was found in the road around 3 a.m. in the 700 block of N. Park Street. Police say live saving efforts were made on scene, and she was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities are now looking for the vehicle involved in the crash.

Business loop 131 was closed for several hours while police investigated the crash, but it has since reopened.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.