KDPS: Woman arrested in Bronson Park stabbing

Emergency responders at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo on Sept. 17, 2019.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two women were stabbed and wounded at Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo, police say.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 32-year-old woman was stabbed in the chest and a 21-year-old woman was stabbed in her lower leg.

Both were taken to the hospital, where they were listed in stable condition later Tuesday.

Witnesses told KDPS that another woman stabbed the victims amid an argument.

The suspect, a 41-year-old from Kalamazoo, was still at the park when officers arrived. She was jailed. Her name wasn’t released Tuesday night.