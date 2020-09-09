KDPS: Victim stabbed in face; suspect arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person was stabbed in the face multiple times in Kalamazoo Tuesday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 11:50 p.m. for a report of a stabbing on East Michigan Avenue near Mayors Riverfront Park.

The victim told officers they got into an argument with a known acquaintance when the suspect stabbed the victim in the face multiple times.

In a news release, KDPS said the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, a 50-year-old Kalamazoo resident, was arrested and lodged at the Kalamazoo County Jail, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.