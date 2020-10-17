KDPS: Two receive minor injuries from rollover crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD)—Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a rollover accident where two people were trapped in their vehicle Friday evening.

Police say they arrived at the intersection of Portage Rd and Kilgore Rd at around 9:00 p.m. where they found two cars with one car on its side. The driver and passenger of the car on its side ended up not being able to get out, so police had to use hydraulic extraction equipment to cut open the roof of their car to free them.

The driver and the passenger only suffered minor injuries and did not need to be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100