KDPS: Teen shot in Kalamazoo; no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a teenager was shot in Kalamazoo early Monday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said authorities were called around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a shooting victim at Gilbert Avenue near the intersection of Main Street and Michigan Avenue.

When officers arrived on the scene, KDPS said they found a 17-year-old Kalamazoo resident who had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that police say are not life-threatening.

KDPS said investigators believe the shooting may have happened near the intersection of Mills Street and Stockbridge Avenue in the city’s Edison neighborhood.

As of Monday morning, there are no suspects, according to KDPS.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.