KDPS: Teen shot and is in stable condition

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was shot in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon, police say.

It happed around 3:15 p.m. on Reed Avenue near Portage Street.

When officers were checking the area, they were informed that a 17-year-old male arrived at the hospital. He told police he was sitting inside a parked car when he was shot. The victim told police the suspect left in an unknown direction.

The victim provided police with a location of the scene and police were able to get evidence.

The victim is being treated and is in stable condition, police say.

The suspect has not yet been found as of Friday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.