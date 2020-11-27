KDPS: Teen shot and is in stable condition

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic police siren generic siren generic police lights_1545178969890.jpg.jpg

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was shot in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon, police say.

It happed around 3:15 p.m. on Reed Avenue near Portage Street.

When officers were checking the area, they were informed that a 17-year-old male arrived at the hospital. He told police he was sitting inside a parked car when he was shot. The victim told police the suspect left in an unknown direction.

The victim provided police with a location of the scene and police were able to get evidence.

The victim is being treated and is in stable condition, police say.

The suspect has not yet been found as of Friday evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links