KDPS: Teen dies after being restrained at boarding school

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the death of a student at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said emergency responders were called to the school on Oakland Drive north of W. Kilgore Road shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.
There, they found the 16-year-old boy in cardiac arrest. They revived him and rushed him to the hospital, where he died Friday morning.
KDPS said staff members had been restraining the teen before he became unresponsive.
Lakeside is a home and school for teens with behavioral problems.
In a Friday statement, the school said it was cooperating with KDPS’ investigation, would “use every tool at our disposal to investigate this incident, support those affected, and take appropriate disciplinary action,” and would make changes to prevent a similar incident in the future.
It offered condolences to the teen’s friends and family.
Full statement from Lakeside Academy:
“We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of a student at Lakeside Academy after being restrained by staff during an incident on campus. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this young man and are focused on supporting them and our school community. While we are not providing additional details at this time out of respect for the privacy of the family and the ongoing law enforcement investigation, we are cooperating fully with the Kalamazoo Police Department and will use every tool at our disposal to investigate this incident, support those affected, and take appropriate disciplinary action. The health and well-being of our students is our top priority and all personnel at our facilities are trained to provide the highest quality of care. This incident does not reflect our mission to serve and care for our clients with excellence and we are committed to making the necessary changes to ensure something like this does not happen again.”