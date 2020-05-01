KDPS: Teen dies after being restrained at boarding school

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the death of a student at Lakeside Academy in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said emergency responders were called to the school on Oakland Drive north of W. Kilgore Road shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday.

There, they found the 16-year-old boy in cardiac arrest. They revived him and rushed him to the hospital, where he died Friday morning.

KDPS said staff members had been restraining the teen before he became unresponsive.

Lakeside is a home and school for teens with behavioral problems.

In a Friday statement, the school said it was cooperating with KDPS’ investigation, would “use every tool at our disposal to investigate this incident, support those affected, and take appropriate disciplinary action,” and would make changes to prevent a similar incident in the future.

It offered condolences to the teen’s friends and family.

Full statement from Lakeside Academy: