KDPS: Items found after car break-ins in Knollwood neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a string of recent vehicle break-ins in Kalamazoo’s Knollwood neighborhood.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday officers were called to Kickapoo Court near Michigan Avenue for a report of suspects breaking into cars.

Five juveniles believed to be involved were apprehended. Two were lodged at the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home and the other three were released to guardians, according to a KDPS news release.

Officers found items believed to be stolen from cars in the area and are trying to identify possible victims.

Anyone who believes their car was broken into in the area of Kickapoo Court can call KDPS at 269.488.8911.

Police are also reminding residents to lock their cars and not to leave valuables inside.