KDPS squashes fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety were called to a fire at a two-story residential complex early Saturday morning.

Officers arrived on scene around 12:23 a.m. in the 900 block of Wheaton Ave near Western Michigan University’s campus to find smoke coming from the second story of the building.

After assessing the situation, officers entered the building through the attic where they found the fire. KDPS officers were able to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes and were on scene for a total of 2 hours.

The residents were not home at the time and no injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is not yet known and is under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 337-8120 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.