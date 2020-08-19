KDPS: Shots fired, firebomb thrown at Northside house

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after someone fired several gunshots and threw a firebomb at a house in Kalamazoo early Wednesday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 1:15 a.m. for a report of a house fire on Princeton Avenue between Westnedge Avenue and Park Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood.

First responders were able to put out the flames quickly with an extinguisher before it spread into the house, according to a KDPS news release.

Investigators learned someone inside a vehicle fired several gunshots then threw a firebomb on the porch, starting the fire, the release said.

Police didn’t provide any suspect information.

There were no reports of injuries and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.