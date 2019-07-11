KDPS: Shooting suspect in custody

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect is in custody after a shooting in Kalamazoo Thursday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Lane Boulevard between James and Race streets in the city’s Edison neighborhood.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Cpt. Brad Misner told 24 Hour News 8 that a suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured or what led up to the shooting.

