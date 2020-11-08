KDPS seize two firearms in traffic stop

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD)—Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers say they were able two seize two concealed weapons and arrest two suspects in connection to a traffic stop early Sunday morning.

KDPS officers were patrolling the area of the 600 block of Elizabeth St to address recent crowd and X-train related activity.

At around 1:30 a.m. officers stopped a vehicle in the area of Elizabeth St before finding two guns that were intentionally hidden from police during the traffic stop.

Two suspects, both 23-years-old, were identified and are currently being lodged at the Kalamazoo County jail on weapons charges.

Public Safety encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 337-8994, Silent Observer at 343-2100 or report

online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.