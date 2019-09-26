KDPS seeks suspect in weekend homicide

A file mug shot of Scott Jones and a courtesy surveillance image of the vehicle that police say he was last seen riding in.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are asking for the public’s help to find a man suspected of murder.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Scott Kenneth Jones, 34, for murder and three weapons charges.

A Sept. 22, 2019 image taken from video shows the scene of a shooting in front of Fox Ridge apartments that killed a Kalamazoo man.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said he’s wanted for the death of Antonio Reese-Manley, 20, who was shot Sunday morning at Fox Ridge Apartments and died later at the hospital.

Police released a photo of Jones and a surveillance image of the car he was last seen riding in. They asked anyone who knows where he may be to call them at 269.337.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.