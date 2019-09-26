KDPS seeks suspect in weekend homicide

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are asking for the public’s help to find a man suspected of murder.
An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for Scott Kenneth Jones, 34, for murder and three weapons charges.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said he’s wanted for the death of Antonio Reese-Manley, 20, who was shot Sunday morning at Fox Ridge Apartments and died later at the hospital.
Police released a photo of Jones and a surveillance image of the car he was last seen riding in. They asked anyone who knows where he may be to call them at 269.337.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.