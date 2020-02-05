KDPS seeks suspect in armed robbery near WMU

A composite sketch of a suspect in an armed robbery in Kalamazoo. (Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who stole a person’s cellphone at gunpoint near Western Michigan University’s campus.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the armed robbery happened Friday in the 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue near the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Howard Street.

The suspect approached the victim asking to use his cellphone. When victim tried to get his phone back, the suspect pulled out a black handgun then got away in a white-colored sedan with cream interior. The car was last seen heading north on Lafayette, according to a KDPS news release.

Police created a composite sketch of the suspect based on a description from the victim. He was described as around 5-foot-7 with a medium build, stubble and acne. He was last seen wearing a green or brown coat with a black hoodie, black pants and black Timberland boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.