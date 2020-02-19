KDPS seeks suspect in armed robbery near WMU

A sketch of a suspect in connection to a armed robbery in Kalamazoo Feb. 1, 2020. (Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery near Western Michigan University’s campus earlier this month.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said it happened early Saturday, Feb. 1 in the 1500 block of Knollwood Avenue near Howard Street.

Wednesday, the KDPS released a composite sketch of the suspect. He is described as around 6-foot-3 with broad shoulders, athletic build, brown eyes and reported to have a deep voice. He was last seen wearing a dark coat or sweatshirt and a green cloth covering a portion of his face.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.