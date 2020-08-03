KDPS seeks missing woman, 73, with dementia

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman who has dementia.

Janet McDonough, 73, is described as a white woman with standing around 5-foot-7. Police provided a photo of her but say she is currently thinner than it shows.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says McDonough was last seen around 12:45 p.m. Monday in the area of W. Michigan Avenue near S. Church Street downtown. She’s believed to have walked away.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.