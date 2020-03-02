KDPS seeks man with medical conditions

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing man who may need medical help.

Daniel Clemsten, 50, is a white man standing 5-foot-8 and weighing about 160 pounds. He has gray-blond hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray and red zip-up sweatshirt, a yellow inter coat, blue jeans and work boots.

He was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday as he got on a bus at the Kalamazoo Transportation Center.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says Clemsten has several medical conditions and they want to know how he is doing.

Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to call KDPS at 269.377.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.