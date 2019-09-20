KDPS seeks armed robbery suspect

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection to an armed robbery in Kalamazoo Thursday.

It happened around 10 p.m. at a business in the 3500 block of E. Kilgore Road near the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of cash before officers arrived on scene. A perimeter was set up, but the suspect was not found.

The suspect was described as a man around 5-foot-8. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and had a semi-automatic handgun.

No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

