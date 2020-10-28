KDPS seek suspect in shooting that nearly injures child

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo department of public safety_1520650777130.jpg.jpg

KALAMZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are working to find a suspect in a shooting where a child was almost shot Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Fox Ridge Driver near Alamo Avenue.

Officers say when they arrived, they found bullets that had been shot inside an apartment. They say a child was within a foot of being shot. The people inside the home were not the intended targets, police say.

Police were able to identify a suspect from video surveillance and witness statement, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links