KDPS seek suspect in shooting that nearly injures child

KALAMZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Kalamazoo are working to find a suspect in a shooting where a child was almost shot Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. on Fox Ridge Driver near Alamo Avenue.

Officers say when they arrived, they found bullets that had been shot inside an apartment. They say a child was within a foot of being shot. The people inside the home were not the intended targets, police say.

Police were able to identify a suspect from video surveillance and witness statement, but no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.