KDPS searches for hit-and-run driver; teen injured

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the driver who struck a teen in Kalamazoo Wednesday night.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Drake Road and Stonebrooke Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said an 18-year-old Kalamazoo resident was struck by a vehicle while in the roadway.

The vehicle fled the scene. Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark-colored pickup truck with possible front-end damage, according to a KDPS news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.