Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

KDPS searches for hit-and-run driver; teen injured

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:
generic kalamazoo department of public safety_121208

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the driver who struck a teen in Kalamazoo Wednesday night.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Drake Road and Stonebrooke Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said an 18-year-old Kalamazoo resident was struck by a vehicle while in the roadway.

The vehicle fled the scene. Witnesses described the vehicle as a dark-colored pickup truck with possible front-end damage, according to a KDPS news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links

 