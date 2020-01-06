KDPS reports increase in stolen cars

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police say they are seeing a spike in the number of car thefts, mostly vehicles that have been left to warm up.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety told News 8 there have been nine thefts in the last six days alone. There have been 42 since the start of December.

Police say most of the vehicles had been left unlocked and running as they warmed up. They reminded drivers to never leave their vehicles running and unattended, to always lock the doors, not to leave valuables in places where they’re easily visible, and to park in secure, well-lit areas.

Anyone who knows anything about any of the stolen cars is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.342.2100.