KDPS releases cause of deadly house fire, victim’s name

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the man who was killed in a fire at a multi-unit house in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety identified the victim in Saturday’s night deadly fire on Elm Street between Kalamazoo Avenue and Main Street as William Cavender, 53.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by an unsafe smoking incident that started in the victim’s apartment, according to a KDPS news release.

The deadly fire happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the multi-unit house in the 300 block of Elm Street.