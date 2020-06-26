KDPS: People in 2 vehicles shoot at each other

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say people in two different vehicles were shooting at each other while driving down the street in Kalamazoo.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Washington Avenue, between March and James streets.

Officers say they got a call about shots being fired. They found nine shell casings in the street from two different caliber firearms, police say.

Witnesses say folks from two light-colored SUVs were firing shots at each other. They sped away afterward, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

No one was hurt and no homes were hit. A bullet did hit an unoccupied parked car on the block.

Officers do not have any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.