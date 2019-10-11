KDPS: Pedestrian hit by vehicle, seriously hurt

A photo of a crash at Michigan Avenue and Church Street in Kalamazoo. (Oct. 11, 2019)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say a pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Kalamazoo.

It happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday at Michigan Avenue at Church Street. Officers say the pedestrian was hit while crossing that intersection. There is no traffic light at that spot, but there is a crosswalk.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Michigan Avenue is shut down through downtown Kalamazoo. It’s expected to be closed for a while.

