KDPS: Pedestrian hit by vehicle, seriously hurt

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers say a pedestrian has life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in downtown Kalamazoo.
It happened around 4:15 p.m. Friday at Michigan Avenue at Church Street. Officers say the pedestrian was hit while crossing that intersection. There is no traffic light at that spot, but there is a crosswalk.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Michigan Avenue is shut down through downtown Kalamazoo. It’s expected to be closed for a while.
News 8 has a crew on the scene. Check with woodtv.com as we learn more details.